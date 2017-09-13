Silver Lake group to meet Sept. 20

BUCKSPORT — Members of the Friends of Silver Lake environmental group are inviting everyone to join them on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Heart & Soul Building on Main Street in Bucksport.

The guest speaker for the meeting will be Zack Steele, executive director of the Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District, who will explain what his agency offers for the area. He also will discuss opportunities to help protect Silver Lake and other lakes in our watershed.

There will be updates on lake monitoring and discussion of issues and current concerns. All are welcome.

For more information, email [email protected]