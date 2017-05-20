Silver Lake group to meet May 24

BUCKSPORT — The Friends of Silver Lake will meet Wednesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. at the Heart and Soul Building on Main Street in Bucksport.

The guest speaker will be Jeremy Deeds, aquatic ecologist from the Lake Assessment Section of the Department of Environmental Protection.

Deeds will speak about current threats to Maine lakes, and how that might pertain to Silver Lake and the watershed.

All are welcome. Call 469-7803 for more information.