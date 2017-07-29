Showing of “Being Mortal” Aug. 2

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is pleased to offer another showing of the popular PBS “Frontline” program “Being Mortal,” featuring Dr. Atul Gawande, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m.

The film will be shown at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Ellsworth, 121 Bucksport Road. A facilitated discussion will follow.

This program is free of charge and features a panel of local service providers discussing the topic and sharing local resources. Audience members will leave with several resources in hand to assist with planning and communicating their wishes for care with medical providers and family members.

For more information, call Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County at 667-2531.