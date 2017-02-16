“Shirley Valentine” shows added

BLUE HILL — Due to the cancellation of two weekend performances because of the recent snowstorm, New Surry Theatre has announced two additional performances of “Shirley Valentine” at the Blue Hill Town Hall Theater.

The performances are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m.

This award-winning, warm-hearted, romantic comedy follows a transformative time in the life of a working-class Liverpool housewife. After years of marriage, Shirley often finds herself alone, preparing her husband’s meals, talking to the wall of her kitchen as she wonders what happened to the lively woman she once was.

When a friend offers her tickets to Greece, Ms. Valentine’s humdrum life is suddenly filled with the possibility of excitement.

Tickets are $15 general admission and $12 for students and seniors.

For tickets and more information, visit www.newsurrytheatre.org or call 200-4720.