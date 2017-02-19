Septic system installation workshop scheduled March 14

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a basic septic system installation workshop for professionals working with onsite wastewater systems.

The workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, at the Hancock County Technical Center at 112 Boggy Brook Road in Ellsworth.

Sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break for lunch, which is provided.

Presenting will be David Roque, Maine state soil scientist and private septic system design consultant, and Glenn Angell, Maine state site evaluator.

Session topics will include relevant soils and hydrology information, installer liability, wetland and waterbody regulations, erosion and sediment control and avoiding system failures.

There is a registration fee of $70 before March 1 or $95 after March 1. The registration deadline is March 7. The snow date for the workshop is Friday, March 17.

Participants can register using at tinyurl.com/septicworkshop.

Contact Zack Steele with any questions at zsteele@hancockcountyswcd.org, or call 667-8663.