FRANKLIN — The Franklin Veterans Club is hosting a seafood boil dinner on Saturday, July 8, from 5-7 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person. The dinner will feature shrimp, mussels and clams along with sausage, potatoes, onion, corn and dinner rolls as well as special desserts of strawberry shortcake or watermelon. There will also be live music.

For more information, call 565-2977.