SCIA awards dinner scheduled June 5

SURRY — The Surry Community Improvement Association (SCIA) will hold its awards dinner and annual meeting on Monday, June 5, at the Surry Elementary School.

The awards dinner recognizes individuals who have worked to improve the Surry community.

Dinner will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. and will include lasagna, salad, rolls and dessert. The awards ceremony will follow the dinner.

The dinner is open to everyone and is free for Surry residents. The annual meeting will follow the awards ceremony. This will include a review of the SCIA activities of the past year, election of officers and a short business meeting.

For more information, call Al at 412-0078 or Dave at 667-4260.