School holding registrations

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Consolidated School is holding sign-ups for 2017-2018 for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten.

Parents with children who will be 4 years of age before Oct. 15, 2017, and wish for their child to start pre-K in the fall should call the school office at 374-2202 to be placed on the list.

Pre-K has a capacity of 18 and is a first-come, first-served listing. Parents of children who will be 5 years of age before Oct. 15, 2017, and wish to have their children start kindergarten in the fall should also call the office.