Schoodic Institute lecture scheduled

WINTER HARBOR — The Schoodic Institute invites the public to a free presentation on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m.

Justin Becknell, assistant professor of environmental studies at Colby College, will present a lecture titled “Reforestation and the Resilience of Tropical Forests.”

While deforestation remains an important problem, reforestation is a growing trend in many parts of the tropics. The latest research shows that tropical forests may be more resilient than previously thought. As they grow back, these young tropical forests have the potential to take up large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and are rapidly becoming important for the conservation of tropical biodiversity.

Becknell is an ecosystem ecologist who studies the effects of human activities on forest ecosystem function.

The lecture is free and open to the public and will be held in the Moore Auditorium on the institute’s campus in Winter Harbor.

For more information, call 288-1310.