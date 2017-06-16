Sargentville Library announces summer hours, programs

SARGENTVILLE — The Sargentville Library will be open for the summer on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon each week from June through September.

This summer, the library will again host a monthly book club from 6-7 p.m. The book club schedule and selections will be as follows:

Wednesday, July 12, “A Piece of the World,” by Christina Baker Kline.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, “Anchors & Flares,” by Maine author Kate Braestrup.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, “The Handmaids Tale,” by Margaret Atwood.

The library will offer two community events this summer. First, the library will host a presentation by Jon Johansen on “The History of the Penobscot River” on Thursday, July 20, at the Sedgwick Town House at 7 p.m.

Johansen is a local boat historian and publisher of the Maine Coastal News.

The library also will participate in this year’s Touring Through Time event in conjunction with the Brooklin-Sedgwick Historical Society.

On Saturday, July 29, Sargentville Library Association President Diana Marston-Wood, will give a special presentation on the newly available digital historical archive, which can be viewed at www.sedgwickmaine.org/sargentville-library-historical-archive/.

The presentation will be given at 10 a.m. and again at noon at the Sargentville Chapel located on the Reach Road.

The library welcomes all visitors, whether you live here year-round or are just visiting over the summer. The library will continue to offer free Wi-Fi service for community members and patrons. Bring a laptop or portable electronic device to gain internet access in or around the building.

The Sargentville Library is located at 653 Reach Road in Sargentville, just a quarter of a mile from Route 15.

For more information or to volunteer, contact librarian Kay Grover at 359-5535.