Rummage, bake sale at Seaside Grange

GOULDSBORO — The members of Seaside Grange of Corea will hold their annual rummage and bake sale on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Indoor sales will begin at 10 a.m. at the Grange Hall, 64 Crowley Island Road in Corea.

In addition to baked goods, this year’s sale includes lots of household items, furniture, antiques, baby items, toys, clothes and plants, plus a silent auction of special treasures.

All proceeds from the sale will help to cover Grange expenses and charitable contributions.