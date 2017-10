ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Retired Teachers Association will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Friends in Action Senior Center in Ellsworth.

The guest speaker will be Raney Bench, director of the Seal Cove Auto Museum. Members can either bring their own lunch or order lunch at the center.

Lunch orders will be accepted until 2 p.m. the day before the meeting at 664-6016.