Restaurant aiding health campaign

BAR HARBOR — Mache Bistro in Bar Harbor will be donating a dollar per sale of its fresh fish entrée on the nights of June 2-23 to support Healthy Acadia and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center’s cancer prevention, education and treatment services.

This partnership is part of Healthy Acadia’s Hungry for Health 2017 campaign to Challenge Cancer Downeast, which enables community members to make a difference just by dining out.

This is the second year of the annual “Hungry for Health” campaign, which addresses a critical community health need each year.

“Our family has experienced the loss of friends and loved ones to cancer,” said Marie Yarborough, co-owner of Mache Bistro. “We are happy to give to local organizations like Healthy Acadia and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in their support of keeping our communities healthy, in body and mind.”

Mache Bistro is known for featuring local, organic ingredients in its menu items, as well as its distinctive twist on casual bistro dishes and pub fare.

To learn about additional Hungry for Health 2017 events, visit www.healthyacadia.org.