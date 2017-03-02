Registration set in RSU 24

BUCKSPORT — Kindergarten registration for the 2017-2018 school year will be held at the G.H. Jewett School on Tuesday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Please bring an original birth certificate and immunization records to be viewed and copied. Kindergarten screening will be held at a later date and parents will be contacted to schedule appointments.

Registration for public pre-K is now ongoing. Call 469-2755 for Jackie Buotte and she will assist in the application process. Applications are due by May 13.