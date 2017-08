BUCKSPORT — Bucksport’s Wednesday on Main summer events series will present an evening of reggae and salsa music on Aug. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the waterfront gazebo.

Armondo and the Latin Love Toys will be performing, bringing the beat, the vibes and the music of Jamaica to the Bucksport waterfront.

The suggested donation is $10.

For information, call Paula Kee at 266-7999, or visit www.bucksportwom.com.