Ready for The Good Life

BROOKSVILLE — The Good Life Center has announced the selection of the center’s 2017 resident stewards, Jeanie Kirk and Alex Page.

Currently hailing from Portland, Ore., they will begin their residency at the beginning of June at Forest Farm, the final homestead of Helen and Scott Nearing in Harborside.

Jeanie is a writer, editor, curator, feminist and environmentalist. With a master’s degree from Columbia focused on the significance of climate change’s impacts on sustainable development, she currently makes a living as a consultant for environmental and social justice organizations in Louisiana.

Alex, born in Santa Cruz, Calif., studied English at Pitzer College. He pursued his love of travel through a Fulbright fellowship in Korea and upon returning to the United States moved to San Francisco to work for environmental nonprofits, ultimately leaving to attend the University of Oregon to earn a master’s degree in sustainable transportation planning.

The Good Life Center is located at 372 Harborside Road in Harborside and will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday from June 22 through Labor Day. For more information, visit www.goodlife.org.