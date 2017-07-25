Re-enactors in Castine Aug. 4-6

CASTINE — From Friday afternoon, Aug. 4, through noon on Sunday, Aug. 6, experience the Civil War at the Wilson Museum in Castine.

Throughout the weekend, a team of re-enactors will eat, sleep, and live as though it’s the 1860s, recreating a 20th Maine, Company B campsite on the museum’s grounds overlooking Castine Harbor.

The program will include drills, marches and informal lectures.

The original Company B was mustered into the 20th Regiment, Maine Volunteer Infantry, in August 1862. At Gettysburg, Company B was sent out as skirmishers by Col. Chamberlain to protect the regiment’s exposed left flank and was instrumental in routing the fleeing Confederates.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information contact the Wilson Museum at 326-9247 or [email protected]