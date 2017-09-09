Rain gardening class Sept. 16

ELLSWORTH — Learn about rain gardens Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at the Hancock Cooperative Extension.

Rain gardens can thrive nearly anywhere, including urban environments, and can cut down on pollution reaching creeks and streams by as much as 30 percent.

Master gardener volunteer Meghan Goff will use the rain garden at the Extension office to demonstrate how to set up a rain garden, and will talk about the types of plants that thrive there.

The free session is open to the public.

More info: 667-8212.