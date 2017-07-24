Quilt raffle for Ellsworth Library

ELLSWORTH — The Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library are holding a quilt raffle this summer to raise money for library programs.

The 88-inch-by-75-inch earth-tone colored sampler quilt was donated by the Hancock County Quilters to benefit the library.

Raffle tickets are $3 each or two for $5. They are available at the Ellsworth Library circulation desk anytime during library hours and will also be available during the Friends book sale at the library Aug. 3-5.

The Friends will sell a maximum of 250 tickets to increase the chances of winning. The quilt is on display in the library and the drawing will take place Saturday, Aug. 5, at noon. The winner need not be present to win, and the quilt will be mailed at no charge if the winner is not living in the area.

For more information, visit http://ellsworthme.org/friends/.