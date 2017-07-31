Pulliam Lecture at MMA set for Aug. 8

CASTINE — Blanche Wiesen Cook, author of the three-volume biography of Eleanor Roosevelt, will deliver the ninth annual Deborah Pulliam Memorial Lecture, titled “Eleanor Roosevelt and the Moral Basis of Democracy,” on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. in Maine Maritime Academy’s Delano Auditorium.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

The third and concluding volume of Cook’s biography, “Eleanor Roosevelt: The War Years and After,” was published last year, and was listed by the New York Times as one of the 100 most important books to be published in 2016.

Cook was interviewed on Ken Burns’ “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History,” the TV documentary produced in 2014.

Cook is professor emerita of the John Jay College of the City University of New York, and received her Ph.D. in history from Johns Hopkins University.

The Pulliam Lectures were established in 2009 to honor the memory and achievements of Deborah Pulliam, a longtime supporter of the Castine Historical Society.

For more information, visit www.castinehistoricalsociety.org.