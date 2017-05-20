Programs set at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Architectural metal restoration specialist Robert Baird will talk about the restoration of the United States Capitol building, and his role in it at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m.

The Capitol’s cast iron dome was recently restored after 159 years of service.

Baird, a seasonal resident of Brooklin, is one of the original founders of Historical Arts & Casting Inc., a family business that is nationally recognized for its architectural metal restoration and replication work.

Children 7 and up are invited to attend a workshop titled “Owls and Art” at the library on Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

The workshop will be led by local artist and children’s author Rebekah Raye and Grayson Richmond of Birdsacre Nature Center.

Richmond will do a program with the live owls, showing them and discussing their habits and characteristics. Afterward, Raye will teach participants about drawing and painting using the owls as models.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.