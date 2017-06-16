Pride Fest events scheduled in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library will be hosting three days of Pride Fest events, celebrating the local lesbian/gay/bisexual/transgender/queer (LGBTQ) community, starting June 22.

The celebration kicks off that night at 7 with a presentation by George Stevens Academy senior Hannah Flood, who will talk about the history of LGBTQ rights in the United States.

On Friday June 23, starting at 5 p.m., there will be a doubleheader movie event featuring the films “Pride” (rated R), a comedy/drama based on the true story of LGBT activists who raised money to help families affected by the 1984 coal miner strike in Britain, and “Moonlight” (rated R), a coming-of-age film based on a semiautobiographical unpublished play by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

On Saturday, June 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., families are invited to spend the morning making rainbow-themed crafts, reading books that celebrate diversity and checking out recent new LGBTQ additions to the collection.

The public also is invited to participate in a community pride march through Blue Hill at 3 p.m. and an “open mic” at 6 p.m. to share written works, art, songs, stories and experiences as a member or ally of the LGBT community.

At 7 p.m., there will be a “community carnival” reception for visitors to spend some time getting to know new people, enjoy rainbow-themed snacks, play Cards Against Humanity and enter the “Drag Queen Coloring Sheet” contest.

These programs are part of the library’s “Diversity Downeast” series, and are made possible with the help of a grant from the Equity Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. The grant also supported the purchase of new materials that celebrate diversity for the library’s collection. They are free and open to everyone.

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.