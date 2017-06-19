Priceless yard sale set for June 27

BROOKSVILLE — The grand opening of the priceless yard sale for the 2017 season will be held on Tuesday, June 27, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Brooksville United Methodist Church, 713 Coastal Road in Brooksville.

The first 20 customers will receive free ice cream sandwiches, and colorful helium balloons will be distributed to children.

The priceless yard sale is a sale without a yard, and without price tags. The customer decides the price and the customer is always right.

In addition to the items for sale, the yard sale forum provides information to visitors about events scheduled in Brooksville that day. This year, that will include information about Brooksville bicentennial activities.

The yard sales will be held every Tuesday in July and August from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and by chance, rain or shine.

The sale area is handicapped-accessible by means of a chairlift.

For more information, call 469-7850.