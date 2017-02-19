Potter to speak at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill potter Mark Bell will talk about his collection of pottery, currently on display in the glass cases in the Blue Hill Public Library’s Howard Room, on Thursday Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. at the library.

The Mark and Martha Bell Pottery Collection contains his collection of American ceramics made over the last 30 years, including some of his own best work that was willed back to him when a collector passed away.

The Bells have a collection of 500 pots, many of which are displayed around their house.

The talk is free and open to everyone.

On Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m., the Bagaduce Music Lending Library and Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library will present a preview of Antonín Dvořák’s opera “Rusalka” at the library.

A live performance of the opera will be simulcast at The Grand in Ellsworth the following day, Saturday, Feb. 25, from the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

All are welcome, no previous opera knowledge is needed and admission is free.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.