Potluck supper and show in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — All are welcome to come to a Cabin Fever Reliever potluck community supper and variety show on Friday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, UCC.

The snow date is Saturday, Feb. 11.

The church basement dining room will be transformed for the night into a tropical paradise. Bring a casserole/main course or salad. Drinks and a whipped cream cake dessert will be provided.

There will be song, dance, comedy, door prizes and a cake auction. All are invited to wear their best tropical attire.

Children’s activities and child care will be available for young children. The evening is a fundraiser for the church’s youth group and a local charity.

The suggested donation is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Children 6 and under are admitted free.

Bring a can of food or pet food for the Tree of Life Food Pantry to get $1 off.

For more information or to reserve a seat, call 374-2891 or email info@bluehillcongregational.org.