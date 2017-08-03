Potluck for former naval base workers

WINTER HARBOR — Anyone stationed at Naval Security Group Winter Harbor or civilians who worked there are invited to a potluck on Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. at the picnic pavilion at Schoodic Institute.

The pavilion was previously the old ball field when the Navy was still stationed at the site.

The last commanding officer is organizing the potluck because this is the 15th year of the Navy base’s closure.

For more information, call Denny Ihle at 667-7221 or email [email protected]