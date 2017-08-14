Poetry workshop at Witherle Library

CASTINE — The Witherle Memorial Library, along with the Castine Arts Association. Is sponsoring an event titled “Poetry with Stuart Kestenbaum” on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Kestenbaum is the author of four collections of poems, “Pilgrimage,” “House of Thanksgiving,” “Prayers and Run-on Sentences” and “Only Now,” and a collection of essays, “The View From Here.”

A former director of Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, Kestenbaum was appointed poet laureate of Maine in 2016.

A poetry workshop will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library. Registration is requested and space is limited; the cost for the workshop is $15.

To register, call 326-4375, email [email protected] or stop by the library desk. Kestenbaum also will present a free poetry reading at 7 p.m. at the library.