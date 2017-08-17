Poetry reading at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill summer resident Elizabeth Rees will read from her new book of poetry, “Every Root a Branch,” on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Hill Public Library.

The book is a collection of poems that express the wonder and challenge of being human in a conflicted world.

Blue Hill digital artist Sandy Cohen will present a workshop at the library on photography apps for smartphones and tablet computers on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10:30 a.m.

The workshop presents four selected apps that open digital photos and let you distort, abstract and modify your photos in many interesting ways.

Steuben sculptor and Schoodic International Sculpture Symposium founder Jesse Salisbury will introduce a newly published book, “Creating the Maine Sculpture Trail: Legacy of the Schoodic International Sculpture Symposium,” edited by Donna Salisbury and Tilan Copson, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. at the library.

Salisbury will do a visual presentation about the 34 participating sculptors and their granite and basalt creations scattered across the 270-mile Maine Sculpture Trail.

For more information on any of these events, contact the library at 374-5515.