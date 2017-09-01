Poet Beatrix Gates to speak Sept. 8

HANCOCK — Beatrix “Bea” Gates, a poet, translator, printer, teacher, writer of creative nonfiction and librettist, will be speaking on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center.

The title of Gates’ talk is “Commitment to the Page: My Writing and Publishing Life.”

Gates wrote the libretto for an original chamber opera with composer Anna Dembska called “The Singing Bridge,” which received NEA support and was produced at the Stonington Opera House.

A returning Poetry Fellow at the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, N.H., her books include four poetry collections.

The talk is being hosted by the Hancock Historical Society. For more information, contact Sandy Phippen at 422-3993 or [email protected]