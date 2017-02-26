Plant pruning class starting March 18

ELLSWORTH — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a four-part course in pruning woody landscape plants at the Hancock County Extension Office in Ellsworth.

The course is scheduled for Saturday mornings, March 18 and 25 and April 1 and 8, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

In each session there will be both classroom and hands-on practice of skills. Participants will gain experience pruning ornamental trees and shrubs, fruit trees and small fruits (blueberries, grapes and raspberries).

Course instructors include Marjorie Peronto, Extension educator; Reeser Manley, horticulturist; and David Handley, UMaine Extension small fruits specialist.

The cost of the program is $55. A textbook is provided.

Pre-registration is required and can be done online at http://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/pruning-woody-landscape-plants/.

Space is limited. The registration deadline is Friday, March 10.

For more information, contact the Hancock County Extension Office at 667-8212 or (800) 279-1479.