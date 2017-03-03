Planning commission holding bin sale

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Planning Commission is hosting a backyard composting bin and recycling bin sale.

A home compost bin and how-to guide with a combined retail value of $100 can be purchased for $48 (tax included).

The bin is black and is made of 100 percent recycled plastic. It is approximately 35 inches high and 33 inches wide, or large enough for a family of five.

The commission also has available recycling bins. The 18-gallon curbside recycling containers are an effective way for households to collect their recyclable materials. They are blue and are partially made from recycled materials. The bins are 16.25 inches wide, 25.75 inches long and 14.5 inches tall. They weigh 5 pounds and are rated for an 80-pound payload.

Two molded-in handles on ends allow for easy lifting of containers. They cost $9 each. Supplies are limited and currently in stock. Checks and cash are accepted.

Contact Sheri Walsh at 667-7131 or by email at [email protected] for more information.