Pistol shooting course Aug. 5

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Rifle and Pistol Club will offer the NRA Basic Pistol Shooting Course on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Instructors will review safety rules and procedures and support, coach and assist students as they handle pistols in a classroom and range setting.

The course covers: firearm and range safety review, fundamentals of pistol shooting, functions and maintenance of pistols and shooting positions as well as practical range experience. No prior experience in necessary.

The cost is $80 per student and includes e-learning prerequisite, range fees, ammunition and lunch.

Students must register for the course and then complete an e-learning section of the course as a prerequisite. Register online at www.nrainstructors.org.

For more information, contact [email protected]