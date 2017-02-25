Pistol safety class set in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Rifle and Pistol Club will offer the NRA Basic Pistol Shooting Course on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Instructors will review safety rules and procedures and support, coach and assist students as they handle pistols in a classroom and range setting.

Ultimately, students will become more comfortable and familiar with pistols in order to achieve an NRA certification.

The course covers: firearm and range safety review, fundamentals of pistol shooting, functions and maintenance of pistols and shooting positions as well as practical range experience.

No prior experience is necessary. The course helps students to become more familiar with pistol safety and shooting; the certification is recognized for state conceal carry permits.

The cost is $50 per student and includes range fees and lunch.

Students must complete an e-learning section of the course as a prerequisite; it is available at https://basicpistol.nra.org.

For more information, contact [email protected].