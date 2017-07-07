Pirate Parley set at Fort Knox

PROSPECT — The Friends of Fort Knox and the Pirates of the Dark Rose crew invite the public to join in a Pirate Parley July 14-16 at Fort Knox.

The Pirate Parley is a fundraiser for the Friends of Fort Knox and a fun time for anyone who is a pirate at heart.

Festival-goers will be able to view sea as well as land battles and there will be opportunity to sail on a pirate ship as well as join in the defense of the parley from the dastardly British.

Food will be sold on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. adjacent to the Fort Visitor Center. Food menu items will include hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage, french fries and fried dough.

Saturday night there will be a “Dead Pirates Curse” haunted fort and on Saturday and Sunday morning at 11, cannon fire will erupt between the fort and the pirate ships.

On Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2, pirate crews will meet in a “parley” to sort out their differences, which will probably result in swordplay or worse.

For more information, call Leon Seymour at 469-6553 or visit www.fortknox.maineguide.com.