FRANKLIN — The Franklin Historical Society’s annual Picnic in the Park and Craft Fair will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Memorial Park (corner of Route 182 and the Grist Mill Road in West Franklin).

There will be hot dogs and lobster rolls, vendors, craft exhibits, antique auto rides provided by the Seal Cove Auto Museum and more.

Call 667-8915 for more information.