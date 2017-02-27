Piano recital in Steuben March 4

STEUBEN — The public is invited to a piano recital on Saturday, March 4, at the Eagle Hill Institute in Steuben.

Frederika King will present her Kaleidoscope Series with selections from the romantic poets and composers along with selections from her “I Too Sing America” Black Composers program.

The evening begins at 5 with a reception by the fireplace in the commons building. The concert begins at 5:30, followed by an optional banquet style dinner at 7.

King has appeared as soloist with several New England orchestras and has been the featured artist of radio broadcasts on stations such as WVPR in Vermont, WGBH in Boston and WGMS in Washington, D.C.

Tickets are $22 at the door or $20 with a 24-hour advance registration.

For concert and dinner reservations, contact Joerg Lotze at 546-1219 or [email protected].