Photographer to speak at MERI

BLUE HILL — Renowned wildlife photographer Pete Oxford will present a talk titled “My Journey as a Conservation Photographer,” illustrated with his stunning photographs, on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Marine & Environmental Research Institute in Blue Hill.

The presentation is part of the ongoing MERI lecture series, whose theme this year is “Climate Change and Our Ocean Planet.”

The talk is at 6 p.m., with a reception for the speaker at 5:30 at the MERI Center For Environmental Studies, 55 Main St. in Blue Hill. All MERI lectures are free and open to the public.

Oxford is regarded as one of the most influential 40 nature photographers in the world. His photos of wildlife and indigenous peoples have appeared in National Geographic, Time and other leading magazines.

For more information, visit the institute online at www.meriresearch.org, email [email protected] or call 374-2135.