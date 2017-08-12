Pet show weekend set at Fort Knox

PROSPECT — On Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, the Friends of Fort Knox will host their third pet show weekend.

This is a fun event that does not focus on specific pet breeds, but has whimsical contest categories that include best pet costume, looks like owner, best pet trick, cutest, ugliest and most exotic pet.

Saturday, Aug. 19, will be for dogs only, while Sunday, Aug. 20, is for all other pets.

On Sunday, all other pets will have company as the Pony Express petting zoo will be set up nears the Fort Visitor Center. A wide variety of fun animals will be on hand to be petted and fed, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration for your pet may be done in advance by visiting the event page on the Friends’ website, www.fortknox.maineguide.com, or from 10-11 a.m. the days of the pet show.

There is no fee to enter your pet into the show. Regular Fort admission fees apply. Ribbons will be awarded to winners in each pet show category.

For more information call 469-6553 or email [email protected].