Pet appreciation event Sept. 13-17

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Tractor Supply Co. welcomes all leashed, friendly animals to visit the store during Pet Appreciation Week Sept. 13-17.

Pet Appreciation Week, the retailer’s biggest pet food and supply sale of the year, will kick off with a pet supply drive to support local pet and animal groups that partner with the store.

From Sept. 13-17, customers can drop off new, sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to local rescues and shelters in the community.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Ellsworth Tractor Supply will host a Pet Appreciation Week community event featuring pet adoptions, demonstrations on pet nutrition and a free Greenies dental dog treat for customers while supplies last.

This year’s community event also will include the Small Animal Clinic of Ellsworth on site from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Fun Fares Ice Cream on Wheels, also from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information on the week’s events or to participate, contact the Ellsworth store at 664-2203.