PEO pie sale set for July 3

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) will hold a pie sale on Monday, July 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to Renys on High Street.

Homemade pies can be pre-ordered by calling Nell Beer (667-6076) or Ann Dederer (266-5563).

Pies can also be delivered to your home or business. All proceeds from the pie sale go to supporting PEO’s scholarships and loans for women’s education.

The Ellsworth PEO chapter has awarded over $22,000 to women in this area.