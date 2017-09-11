Peace concert at Ellsworth church

ELLSWORTH — All are welcome to join the Rev. Todd Glacy for a peace concert on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth.

Glacy will be the guest musician for the church’s worship service in Ellsworth. After the service, he will offer a peace concert, which is a form of Taize ecumenical service with readings, music and contemplative silence for cultivating inner and outer peace.

The concert will end with a gong metta meditation (a loving-kindness meditation).

Glacy is a Portland musician and spiritual facilitator who specializes in creating sacred space and offering transformational experiences that encourage and empower people to relax, tune in and reconnect with their truest and most authentic selves.

The suggested donation for the concert is $10.

For more information or to register, call 667-4393 or email [email protected].