Patten Pond group to meet July 30

ELLSWORTH — The annual meeting of the Friends of Patten Pond, formerly the Patten Pond Environmental Protection Association, will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at the home of Bob Bouffard at 37 Pondview Way in Ellsworth.

The meeting is an opportunity to share special memories on or in the pond as well as concerns such as loon count, water quality, invasive plants, fireworks, alewives and the campground.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring a potluck dish to share.

For more information, contact Bouffard at 667-9315 or Sue Sokol at [email protected] or 667-8089.