Pastel art class at Woodlawn

ELLSWORTH — Have fun with pastels in an art class at Woodlawn on Tuesday, July 25.

Each student will pick what he or she wants to draw/paint from the teacher’s collection of photos, primarily sunset scenes.

The instructor will demonstrate how to create glowing skies and clouds with colors reflected in the water. The students will learn the secret to keeping colors from getting muddy.

The class will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will be led by Gay Paratore. The cost is $75 for Woodlawn members and $85 for nonmembers.

For more information, call 667-8671 or visit www.woodlawnmuseum.com.