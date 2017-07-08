Panel discussion in Hancock July 14

HANCOCK — The Hancock Historical Society begins its 38th season on Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at the Hancock Community Center with a panel discussion program titled “The Engineers of Hancock.”

From the 19th century until today, a number of talented engineers of all types have lived and worked in Hancock, especially in the colorful heyday of Mount Desert Ferry (1880-1930).

Panel members will include Herb Hodgkins, who will be speaking about his late uncle Merton, a mechanical engineer.

Richard Dickson and Joanne Dickson Hildreth will be speaking about both their grandfather, Ernest Dickson, who was a chief engineer on the steamboats, and their late father, Walter Dickson, a radio and TV engineer who helped bring television to Maine.

Clayton Nowell, a steam and diesel engineer, will be speaking about his own career.

The program is free and open to the public.