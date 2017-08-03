Panel discussion for Dems in Orland

ORLAND — The Maine Common Good Coalition, based in Bucksport, is inviting all interested citizens to an evening of panel and audience discussion on being a Democrat in Maine’s Second Congressional District.

The event, titled “New Life for the Democratic Party,” will take place on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery in East Orland.

State and national candidates, along with Democratic leaders will be speaking. Among them are Katie Mae Simpson, executive director for the Maine Democratic Party, gubernatorial candidate and former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives Mark Eves, congressional candidates Jonathan Fulford and Tim Rich and experienced candidate Moira O’Neill.

As Maine Democrats begin announcing for upcoming elections, important issues are being raised by voters and leaders. The Maine Common Good Coalition seeks to air these issues in a community forum.

