ELLSWORTH — Families First Community Center is having a Sip ’N Swirl buoy painting fundraiser on Wednesday, June 21, from 6-9 p.m. at China Hill in Ellsworth.

Tickets are $35, with $15 of each ticket going to Families First Community Center for its house renovation fund.

Space is limited. Pay at the door or pay now by going to https://www.picatic.com/FFCCfundraiser62117.