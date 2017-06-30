Paint the Peninsula fundraiser July 15

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Peninsula, home to some of the most iconic views in the state, will be rendered in paint, pencil and pastel by over 70 local artists on the morning of Saturday, July 15, during Paint the Peninsula, the Blue Hill Public Library’s fresh paint fundraiser.

Later that afternoon, more than 100 original works of art will be sold to benefit the library at a reception and silent auction from 4:30-7 p.m.

Opening bids range from $50-$750, making Paint the Peninsula a great opportunity to start buying local art or to add to an established collection.

Most artists donate 50 percent of the sale to the library and some do more, so winning bids support both the Blue Hill Library’s operating budget and the local arts community.

There is a $15 suggested admission fee that includes wine and refreshments. Advance tickets are available at the library and online through the website for $12.

For more information, call the library at 374-5515 or visit www.bhpl.net.