Outdoor movie in Lamoine Aug. 3

LAMOINE — The Starlight Horse Farm is hosting an outdoor movie showing of “The Black Stallion” on Thursday, Aug. 3, at dusk (approximately 8 p.m.).

The farm is located at 397 Douglas Highway in Lamoine.

“The Black Stallion” tells the story of an amazing bond between a young boy and a wild Arabian stallion.

Admission is $5 per person or $15 per family. There will be free s’mores as well as a concession stand with fresh popcorn and other treats. The film will be shown in the barn if it is a rainy night.

Proceeds will benefit the farm’s equestrian vaulting team.

For more information, call 266-3791.