Outdoor fun event set in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Heritage Trust and the Blue Hill Co-op are teaming up once again to host a family fun event for the Great Maine Outdoors Weekend.

The event will take place this Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1-3 p.m. on Blue Hill Mountain.

All are welcome to enjoy hiking, snowshoeing or sledding (if there is any snow).

Blue Hill Heritage Trust will be in the big field with the Blue Hill Co-op serving up hot cocoa and refreshments from 1-3. The event is free and open to all. The inclement weather day will be Sunday, Feb. 5.

For more information, call 374-5118.