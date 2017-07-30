Orland church hosting supper

ORLAND — The Orland United Methodist Church will be having a baked bean and casserole supper on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 6 p.m.

The menu will include baked beans, casseroles, salads, biscuits, beverages and pie. The cost is $8 for ages 12 to adult, $4 for ages 5-12 and free for children under 5.

The church is located off Route 1 by the river in Orland Village.

For more information, call Cindy Kimball at 902-2250 or Len Haseltine at 702-1255.